Stockholm, June 15, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that Essity AB (short name: ESSITY A, ESSITY B), a large cap company within the consumer goods sector, has started trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity is the 55th company to list at Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



Established as a spin-off from SCA Group, Essity is a global hygiene and health company that develops, produces and sells personal care, consumer tissue and professional hygiene products and solutions. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under many strong brands, including TENA and TORK, Libero, Libresse and Lotus. Essity has about 48.000 employees globally and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.essity.com.



"I am very pleased that Essity's listing date has arrived," said Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity. "We believe this will increase value for our shareholders in the long-term through increased focus, customer value, development opportunities, and enable us to successfully realize our strategies. We are now looking forward to an exciting future for the hygiene and health company Essity. The global population is both growing and getting older, and hygiene and health are necessities for better lives. Our products and solutions play an essential role in improving well-being for people around the world."



"We welcome Essity to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Essity will make an exciting, new addition to our consumer goods sector, and we look forward to supporting the company and its new brand for many years to come."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



