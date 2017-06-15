Supervisory board of Nordecon AS decided on its meeting held on 14 June 2017 to appoint two management board members as of 01 August 2017: Ando Voogma as a new member will be responsible for sales and pre-construction operations of the company and Erkki Suurorg will continue as the group's head of construction activities in the Estonian market. Also, the supervisory board confirmed that as the current chairman of the management board Jaano Vink and board member responsible for the sales and pre-construction Avo Ambur will not continue at their own request, their term of office ends as of 31 July 2017.



Ando Voogma started working in Nordecon AS in 1996, holding the position of member of the board and director of IT and development from 2002 until 2005. Since 2005 has Ando been member of the board of AS Arealis - a real estate development company belonging to group of Nordic Contractors AS, the majority shareholder of Nordecon AS. Ando Voogma graduated from Tallinn University of Technology in the field of civil engineering in 1993. Ando Voogma does not own the shares of Nordecon AS.



Erkki Suurorg has been working for the group since 1999. He has filled the positions of project manager and division manager, and he has been a member of the management board since 2005. Erkki graduated from Tallinn University of Technology in the field of civil engineering in 1997. Erkki has been a member of the management board of the Estonian Association of Construction Entrepreneurs since May 2016. Erkki is a member of the Estonian Association of Civil Engineers and he is an authorised civil engineer of Estonia. Erkki Suurorg does not own the shares of Nordecon AS.



Starting from 01 August 2017 the management board of Nordecon AS will continue with four members - Erkki Suurorg, Priit Luman, Ando Voogma and Maret Tambek.



Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. In addition to the parent company, there are more than 10 subsidiaries in the Group. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2016 was 183 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 720 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.



