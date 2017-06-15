Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Human Machine Interface Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Display terminals are widely used in industrial automation systems in addition to interface software. Technological advancements have brought in a change from traditional Cathode Ray Tube (CRT)-based video terminals to innovative TFT-based capacitive displays.

In addition to the capacitive display, LED, and LCD-based UHD displays would also offer significant opportunities for the industry growth. HMI terminals are widely used within the manufacturing industry to improve the overall plant management by offering a platform for seamless communication between users machines. Rapid industrialization in several emerging economies such as India and China would be one of the major factors for the market growth.

The report highlights the adoption of Human Machine Interface market in Europe. Based on the Type, the Human Machine Interface Market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services segment. Based on the Product, the Hardware segment is bifurcated into Displays Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other Controllers sub-segments. According to the Application, the Wireless Audio Devices Market is segmented into Automotive, Healthcare, Food Beverages, Oil Gas, Packaging, Defense Aerospace and Other segments. The countries included in the report are Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe.

Key players profiled in the report include Advantech Co. Ltd., America Industrial Systems, Beijer Electronics, Eaton Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, ABB Group, General Electric, Honeywell and Siemens.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Human Machine Interface Market By Type

4. Europe Human Machine Interface Market By Product

5. Europe Human Machine Interface Market By Application

6. Country Level Analysis

7. Company Profiles

Advantech Co. Ltd.

America Industrial Systems

Beijer Electronics

Eaton Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation

ABB Group

General Electric

Honeywell and

Siemens

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vgvczz/europe_human

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615005462/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Industrial Automation