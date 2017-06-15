The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 16 June 2017.



ISIN: DK0060442556 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinvest INDEX C20 Capped KL ------------------------------------------------------- New name: Sparinvest INDEX OMX C25 KL ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPIC20CAPKL ------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SPIC25KL ------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 89192 -------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635320