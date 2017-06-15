LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Prevoty, the leader in runtime application self protection (RASP), is announcing notable company milestones including major product innovations, appointment of industry veteran Sharon Vardi as the company's Chief Marketing Officer and aggressive growth and hiring plans.

Prevoty recently announced its latest version of Prevoty RASP, including major breakthroughs making Prevoty the first and only completely autonomous solution for runtime application self protection. Autonomous Application Protection introduces an innovative concept where deploying the Prevoty agent to applications and services completely removes any and all dependencies on additional underlying infrastructure, making the solution completely autonomous. This allows for faster, seamless deployments and provides the full protection capabilities of Prevoty's RASP while continuing to leverage the innovative approach to real time detection based on LANGSEC (Language Theoretical Security) without the need to maintain rules, signatures, policies or statistical analysis.

Among the benefits that the latest version of Prevoty provides are:

Complete Portability - The Prevoty agent lives with the applications and services wherever they go, meaning full support for any deployment model including cloud, multi-datacenter deployments, micro services and more.

Security - By eliminating any dependencies on underlying infrastructure, Prevoty is free from any callbacks or external communications removing the risk of data leakage or man in the middle attacks.

Scale - Prevoty seamlessly integrates into organizational CICD or DevOps processes requiring no effort from development teams or changes to code.

Efficiency - Relying on LANGSEC for detection of nefarious or negligent application based attacks means there is no need to update signatures, policies or rules. The solution is fully capable of protecting applications and services even against unknown vulnerabilities that may be discovered in the future without requiring updates to signatures, policies or rules. This breakthrough technology allowed Prevoty customers to remain completely secure when the Struts2 vulnerability was discovered a few months ago and organizations all around the world were exposed while they were waiting for software vendors to issue patches to remediate the risk. Prevoty customers did not have to take any action and were protected out of the box through Prevoty's LANGSEC capabilities.

"Prevoty has been a real force multiplier for our application security program. It has enabled us to move fast and scale while providing enhanced visibility and security as we embed core DevSecOps principles in our organization," said Almir Hadzialjevic, Vice President, Enterprise Risk & Security at Aaron's.

The company also recently announced the appointment of Sharon Vardi to the role of Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to joining Prevoty, Vardi was Chief Marketing Officer at Securonix, the market leader in security analytics, where he successfully drove the company's overall marketing strategy, demand generation, branding and messaging. Vardi has over 20 years of leadership experience in the technology industry.

"Prevoty has developed some of the most innovative technologies for application security available in the market to address critical challenges that are faced by organizations," said Vardi. "Coming from the security analytics space, I have seen how critical it is to have deep visibility into application and services activity and transactional data to drive advanced capabilities for enterprise security teams. The simplicity with which Prevoty provides this visibility along with advanced real time protection capabilities to its customers is unprecedented and directly impacts our customers' ability to deliver rapid application development and deployment while maintaining a strong security posture for their applications and services. The company's track record, executive team and long list of satisfied customers make Prevoty a natural choice for organizations looking to mature their application security and SecDevOps capabilities."

"Sharon's impressive track record in putting high-growth companies on the map is a tremendous asset as we focus on expanding our leadership and impact in the security market," said Julien Bellanger, CEO and Co-founder of Prevoty.

Over the past year, Prevoty has achieved major milestones including exponential year-over-year customer growth. The last 12 months were record breaking for the company across revenue, customer acquisition and new innovations delivered to the market. The company is overachieving its targets for accelerated growth with penetration across a broadening range of industry verticals and use cases as well as expansion of the company's market leadership through thought leadership, analyst recognition and multiple industry awards.

"Enterprise security teams would be wise to take note of the fine autonomous security offered by the Prevoty team," said Ed Amoroso, CEO at TAG-Cyber, a global cyber security advisory firm.

Founded in 2013 by Bellanger and CTO Kunal Anand, Prevoty is earning significant industry recognition:

2017 Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence Awards winner for Best Web Application Solution, Most Innovative Security (Software) of the Year and Companies with Tomorrow's Technology Today

2017 SC Awards Best Web Application Solution finalist

Momentum Partners Q2 2016 Watch List of 10 Breakout Companies in Cybersecurity

2017 FinDEVr Crowd Favorite

"Our autonomous application protection solution continues to innovate and redefine industry boundaries," said Anand. "Prevoty continues to innovate and will be introducing new breakthrough technologies to the market in the near term to help customers address their most critical application security challenges."

Prevoty has been experiencing tremendous traction with some of the global brand leaders in the financial services and retail industries which has led to rapidly growing demand across all industry verticals. Prevoty sells direct and through its channel partners including traditional security channel resellers and testing partners.

"The first half of 2017 has started as a record breaking year with the first two quarters being the company's strongest ever. We are confident this will be a strong year for Prevoty as we continue to develop innovative technologies that improve our customers' overall security posture while reducing the complexity of securing their production environments," Bellanger added.

Prevoty's solution sets entirely new benchmarks as it evolves how security is delivered by being integrated directly into applications and services regardless of how they are deployed, in the cloud, containers, virtualized environments or on premise. By leveraging Prevoty, enterprises gain unprecedented visibility and correlation across networks, applications and database activity.

Prevoty also announced that it is actively hiring for multiple roles across the organization including engineering, sales and marketing roles across the country. For more information, visit https://www.prevoty.com/about/careers.

About Prevoty

Prevoty is dedicated to securing enterprises and the users they serve by automating defense and intelligence in all applications and services. These capabilities enable Global 2000 enterprises to dramatically improve remediation of vulnerabilities, enabling security and development teams to work together more effectively, even with agile release cycles. Prevoty was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information on the company's application security solutions, go to https://www.prevoty.com or follow @Prevoty on Twitter.

