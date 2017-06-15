HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Wharf T&T Limited today announced the Company name change to WTT HK Limited ("WTT") with immediate effect, as its commitment to its customers and stakeholders is fuelled with a new aspiration Winning Together.

The name change also comes with a new company logo. "2017 marks an inspiring year for WTT. With a refreshed brand identity, we are evolving into a new era of success and innovation," said Vincent Ma, CEO of WTT.

New Name

WTT HK Limited is now the official new name for the Company. It reflects the Company's spirit: Winning Together. WTT will continue to excel and to connect the business community in Hong Kong, through reliable network and best-of-breed ICT services.

New Brand Mark

An eye-catching, energetic red flying bird is taking the centre of the design, soaring over the Company's name which is inscribed in blue colour. It is subtly evolved from the old logo, but gifted with a new burst of power, energy and freedom. "The rebranding campaign is more than just a change of logo - it gives us a platform to speak what we aspire to be in a single voice," Ma remarked.

New Signature Line

The Company also has a new tagline, Winning Together. Echoing its new name, it is a natural evolution from the former "Strictly Business" corporate strategy. Ma said, "It perfectly articulates our ambition to create true values for our customers' businesses. Winning together with all our customers and stakeholders is what we are ultimately entrusted to deliver."

Being a leading ICT services provider in Hong Kong that purely focuses on enterprise ICT products and services, WTT boasts partnership with 55,000 enterprises in Hong Kong and covers 90% business customers with its ultra-high speed broadband network.

"Technology is increasingly important as a force of change in the business landscape. With our state-of-the-art infrastructure and Fibre-To-The-Desk (FTTD) broadband network, we will continue to be the trusted partner for our customers to enable their businesses and succeed in this competitive, fast-changing business environment," Ma added.

There will be a series of rebranding events being rolled out, including the television commercial premiered today and print advertisements to follow. Both feature Hong Kong high jump athlete and record holder, Cecilia Yeung Man-wai, who becomes the 2017 Brand Ambassador of WTT. Yeung shares a lot in common with WTT: born in the 1990s, young, energetic, but at the same time boosting a stellar professional track record. Both Yeung and WTT are also driven by an overwhelming desire to strive for excellence and record-breaking performances against all odds. The adverts will be publicised on outdoor TVs, major mobile newsApps, online platforms and social media portals.

To help customers have a flavour of what is meant by Winning Together, WTT is launching a promotional offer that shares the same tagline. Under the Winning Together offer, for each successful subscription of 200M Fibre Business Broadband (Standard Plan), the customer will have one FREE ecMeFi WiFi device valued at HK$1,398* together with1GB local and roaming data. With ecMeFi one may seamlessly connect to the internet in more than 100 countries without the hassle of changing SIM.

"Under the new brandname and identity, we look forward to delivering our brand promise to our customers and partners for the many years to come." Ma concluded.

*For "Winning Together" offer details, please visit www.wtthk.com.hk.

About WTT HK Limited ("WTT")

WTT (formerly known as Wharf T&T) is a leading ICT service provider in Hong Kong with an aspiration of 'Winning Together' with business customers. Utilising its extensive and secure Fibre-To-The-Desk (FTTD) network infrastructure, WTT provides business customers with leading-edge ICT solutions meeting their diverse business needs. WTT's rich ICT service portfolio ranges from fibre-based high-speed business broadband, sophisticated local and international data networking, advanced IP-based voice telephony, best-in-class public cloud services, and complex mission-critical system integration solutions that aim at enabling businesses of its customers. WTT is not only committed to engaging in solid and long-term ICT partnerships with our customers but also endeavouring best-practice standards and performances, as well as contributing to corporate social responsibility in Hong Kong while doing businesses. For more information, please visit www.wtthk.com.hk

