VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - June 15, 2017) - Doubleview Capital Corp. ("Doubleview") (TSX VENTURE: DBV)(OTC PINK: DBLVF)(FRANKFURT: 1D4), is pleased to report the recognition of a previously unknown Zinc and Silver zone located south of the historic Red Spring deposit located in north-central British Columbia. Analyses of soil geochemical samples from a late 2016 program returned samples with values as high as 1.55% Zinc, 225 g/t (7.94 oz/t) Silver and 3.89% Copper.

The apparent Zinc-Silver zone is a 350 metre offset from the previously identified Copper-Silver zone and, as defined by the recent sampling, has dimensions of approximately 400m x 350m. The zone is open to extension to the east, south and southwest of the surveyed area.

The Red Spring Copper-Silver and Zinc-Silver zones may be viewed by following the link:

http://www.doubleview.ca/projects/red-spring/zinc-silver-copper-survey/

The soil geochemical sampling program conducted in late 2016 comprised 293 samples and covered an area with approximate dimensions of 750m x 1000m, and partly overlays the Red Spring Copper-Silver deposit where historic work, including eight shallow drill holes, explored copper and silver mineralization that, on the basis of drill core analyses, reportedly intersected high values in both metals over thicknesses from 11.9m (39 feet) to 50.3m (165 feet) in an area with approximate dimensions of 750m x 350m. Copper and silver values from historic drill hole intercepts include:

Drill Hole No. From (feet) To (feet) Length (feet) % Copper Oz/ton Silver 73-2 10 140 130 0.56 0.32 73-3 6 142 136 0.54 0.61 73-5 5 170 165 0.47 0.16 73-6 3 150 147 0.47 0.28 73-7 3 160 157 0.30 0.14 73-9 11 50 39 0.59 0.39

Table: Highlights of significant historic drill results

Red Spring Deposit;

The Red Spring Copper-Silver- property is located 120 km north of Smithers, British Columbia. Mineralization occurs within interbedded volcanic, volcaniclastic and sedimentary rocks of the Jurassic age Hazelton Group, close to the eastern edge of the Bowser sedimentary basin. Previous exploration was directed to a dolomitic limestone formation that carries finely disseminated silver-rich chalcopyrite. Historic drill hole analytical data does not include gold values but limited metallurgical studies by a previous operator reported low but significant gold values. Doubleview is planning a 2017 program of field work that includes drilling to confirm and expand the historic copper-silver area and investigate the newly found area that is strongly anomalous in zinc.

Caution: The Red Spring property is an early-stage exploration project and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource as defined by guidelines of NI-43-101 and CIM mineral resource reporting standards. It is uncertain that further exploration will result in definition of a mineral resource. The above-quoted drill core analytical values are from historic data and have not been independently verified by Doubleview. The reported historic values should not be relied upon in any evaluation of the Red Spring deposit.

QA/QC: All samples were analyzed by an independent accredited analytical laboratory that provided analyses for 52 elements using ultra trace level ICP-AES/MS methods. Samples over limit for Silver, Copper and Zinc were analyzed by ICP-AES, Ore Grade. The laboratory employed industry-standard methods of quality control to ensure the reliability of the analytical data.

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Red Spring Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is both a shareholder of the Company and a co-optioner of the Red Spring Property.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/15/11G141187/Images/Red-Spring-Soil-Survey-Zinc-2017-june-6a0ee3d7853fa87aaaf4998cd21cdc9b.jpg

