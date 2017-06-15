Active Calcium Silicate Market Size Worth $203.0 Million By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalactive calcium silicate marketis expected to reach USD 203.0 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand from ceramic industry is key growth factor driving active calcium silicate market. In addition, presence of fire safety standards in major economies such as U.S., Germany, China, India, and Brazil are further fueling the demand over the forecast period.

Active calcium silicate is used as a safer alternative to asbestos in high temperature insulation applications. Industrial equipment insulation and grade piping is fabricated from active calcium silicate. Moreover, major application segments include cement, ceramics, paints & coatings, fire protection, and insulation. Due to its superior technical properties such as low thermal conductivity and excellent thermal shock resistance; it is widely used for industrial high temperature insulation.

In terms of volume, insulation was estimated as the largest application segment in 2016 and is anticipated to continue the trend by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2025. It is widely used owing to its advantageous characteristics such as high strength, efficient water repellence, microstructure, better water absorption and thermal stability.

The demand for active calcium is expected to boost owing to a positive outlook for construction industry over the forecast period. In addition, the presence of regulations and guidelines pertaining to fire safety standards in a commercial and residential building in the European region is further fueling the market growth.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Active Calcium Silicate Market Analysis, By Application (Insulation, Paintings & Coatings, Fire Protection, Cement, Ceramics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/active-calcium-silicate-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Fire protection segment is projected to experience the fastest growth in terms of revenue at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2025 on account of stringent regulations imposed by various regulatory bodies across the region

Insulation emerged as the largest application segment in terms of volume in 2016 and is estimated to reach 35.5 kilo tons by 2025. Global revenue in paints & coatings segment was estimated to be USD 12.3 million in 2016 and is anticipated to experience steady growth over the forecast period. The U.S. active calcium silicate market in terms of volume was 5.8 kilo tons in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2025

in 2016 and is anticipated to experience steady growth over the forecast period. The U.S. active calcium silicate market in terms of volume was 5.8 kilo tons in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2025 Ceramic application segment in terms of volume was estimated at 8.3 kilo tons in 2016 owing to growing applications of false ceilings in residential construction sector

Promat International NV, Skamol A/S, American Elements Corporation, HIL Limited, Weifang Hong Yuan Chemical Co., Ltd., Johns Manville Corporation are some of the key market players dominated the global active calcium silicate market

Grand View Research has segmented the global active calcium silicate market on the basis of application, and region:

Active Calcium Silicate Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Insulation Paints & Coatings Fire Protection Cement Ceramics Others

Active Calcium Silicate Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK France Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa







