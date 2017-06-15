Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic will enhance the FIX Order Entry DROP by populating the FIX Port ID of the original order ("Source") to the FIX Order Entry DROP outbound messages.



Background:



FIX orders are identified by a Token (FIX tag [11] ClOrdID), provided by the client. The Token must be unique for each order passed over a single FIX port.



When clients submit FIX orders over many ports, they have the option to use the same unique Token value on different ports. To allow Drop clients to chain order replacements to the original order, the FIX ports provide the port ID as a field ("Source") in the order message. However, the FIX Order Entry DROP does not include the FIX port ID.



The FIX Order Entry DROP will be enhanced by adding the port ID in the existing FIX tag [145] DeliverToLocationID in the FIX Session Level Standard Header message (session level messages are described in the FIX Order Entry protocol specification, not in the DROP specifications).



Note! The DeliverToLocationID [145] will only be provided in the FIX Order Entry DROP outbound messages. The field is ignored on inbound messages to INET Nordic.



This feature is already available for FIX DROP for OUCH messages since 2014.



Protocol specifications



No protocol update to FIX protocols, the DeliverToLocationID [145] field is already available in the FIX Session Level Standard Header message in the FIX Order Entry specification but have not been in use previously for FIX Order Entry DROP but only for FIX DROP for OUCH.



INET Nordic protocol specifications are available at Nasdaq Technical Information web site.



Time schedule



-- INET Test (NTF) - June 16, 2017 -- INET MiFID II (M2) Test - June 16, 2017 -- INET Production - August 28, 2017 (tentative)



For further information and feedback concerning this IT-Notice, please contact:



Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations operator@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6410



Best regards,



Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Vilnius are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635324