

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 14-June-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,649,510.14 10.8515



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,720,819.17 14.6162



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 14/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 792,359.40 17.5487



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 14/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,686,354.88 16.9151



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 14/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 675000 USD 6,714,715.92 9.9477



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 14/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2400000 USD 23,875,340.54 9.9481



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,557,576.37 13.2967



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 14/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 296,463.16 14.1173



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 14/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,212,874.42 16.9396



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 14/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,606,875.43 17.0942



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 14/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,674,298.65 11.9584



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 14/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3080000 USD 55,204,481.26 17.9235



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 14/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,347,998.88 19.422



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 14/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 52,061,530.83 18.0144



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 14/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,574,910.53 14.8576



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 14/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 315,631.96 15.0301



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 14/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,336,664.33 16.1044



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 14/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,350,284.07 18.7539



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 14/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,337,467.16 16.5778



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 14/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,664,152.84 10.7925



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 14/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,311,092.07 18.7272



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 14/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 304,190.11 19.0119



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 14/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,763,075.09 19.0523



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 14/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,251,094.32 17.3392



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 14/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,250,951.68 17.3384



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 14/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,448,528.31 14.0303



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 14/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,341,064.76 17.7297



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 14/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,117,307.13 15.1702



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 14/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,187,241.98 10.3119



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 14/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,323,145.40 18.4549



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 14/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 170,298,277.20 15.1376



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 14/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 241,824.18 16.1216



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,726,645.11 5.8435



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2210000 USD 41,802,577.53 18.9152



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 14/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,044,843.23 16.0745



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 14/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 926,934.53 14.2605



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 14/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,603,664.20 17.8333



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 14/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 303,792.06 18.987



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 14/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,725,524.25 19.1053



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 14/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,690,860.10 19.4405



