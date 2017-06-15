IAOP® Recognizes IBA Group as Super Star of GO100

PRAGUE, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On June 15, IAOP® published The Global Outsourcing 100®, the listing of the world's top outsourcing service providers in a special advertising feature of the 2nd Quarter 2017 FORTUNE 500 issue of FORTUNE® magazine.

IBA Group - http://www.ibagroupit.com - is included in the Leaders category and recognized as a Super Star of the Global Outsourcing 100 for Sustained Excellence and as a Top Company ('star') for Customer References, Awards & Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility.

Now in its 11th year, The Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers. Companies are first organized by Leader or Rising Star criteria and then evaluated based on the following five judging categories: Size and Growth, Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The aggregate scores from the areas above determine inclusion on the list. All companies included on the list have demonstrated their global excellence; 'stars' are awarded to all companies distinguishing themselves in one or more judging category.

"Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they really need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "The Global Outsourcing 100 and World's Best Advisors lists have done just that. We are proud to recognize IBA Group for being among the highest rated companies in customer references, company awards and certifications, programs for innovation, and CSR, and as a super star of the Global Outsourcing 100 for Sustained Excellence."

Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman, added: "IBA Group has been listed among The Global Outsourcing 100 companies in the Leader category for the fifth consecutive year. We have repeatedly demonstrated commitment to the highest standards of excellence, customer service, innovation, and social responsibility. The Global Outsourcing 100 gives a consistent view of how a company is performing against industry peers. This year, IBA Group has not only confirmed its four 'stars' from last year, but was also awarded a Super Star of the Global Outsourcing 100 for Sustained Excellence. I believe it speaks for itself. However, it is not the time to rest on the laurels. We will keep working, developing, and striving for new goals and heights."