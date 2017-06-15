

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus decreased in April from a month ago, as exports fell faster than imports, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus fell to EUR 19.6 billion in April from EUR 22.2 billion March. Economists had expected the surplus to drop slightly to EUR 22.0 billion.



Exports dropped 2.1 percent month-over-month in April and imports went down by 0.8 percent.



On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the euro area trade surplus shrank to EUR 17.9 billion in April from EUR 26.6 billion in the corresponding month last year. Exports declined 3.0 percent, while imports rose by 3.0 percent.



The EU28 trade balance showed deficit of EUR 0.1 billion versus EUR 4.5 billion in the same month of 2016.



