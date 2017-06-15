Sponda Oyj: Sponda Plc: Tokmanni to open a store in Citycenter

Sponda Plc Press release 15 June 2017 at 12:45 p.m.

Tokmanni to open a store in Citycenter

The range of services available in shopping centre Citycenter will be expanded this year, as Tokmanni will open a store in the shopping centre's basement floor in the autumn. The store will cover approximately an area of 1,100 square metres.

"Tokmanni's diverse range of products will be available to consumers at a very central location in Helsinki. We are also happy to offer new cafés and restaurants to meet increasing demand, as a fantastic new restaurant area will be completed on the second floor of Citycenter later this year. In addition, a Jungle Juice Bar will be opened in Asematunneli during the summer," says Tiina Fågel, Citycenter Shopping Centre Manager.

Citycenter, owned by Sponda, is located in central Helsinki, in the Makkaratalo building. The shopping centre has over 12 million visitors annually.

The Makkaratalo building celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. To celebrate the anniversary, Citycenter shopping centre and Sponda organised a design competition for arts and design students to come up with a festive dress for the building. From the entries received, the jury chose KITE+DART to enhance the facade of this landmark building. The artwork will be on public view until August.

Sponda Plc





Additional information: Tiina Fågel, Shopping Centre Manager, tel. +358 50 427 4091

Sponda Plc is a property investment company specialising in commercial properties in the largest cities in Finland. Sponda's business concept is to own, lease and develop retail and office properties and shopping centres into environments that promote the business success of its clients. The fair value of Sponda's investment properties is approximately EUR 3.8 billion and the leasable area is around 1.2 million m2.

citycenter_1 (http://hugin.info/120082/R/2113459/803990.jpg)



