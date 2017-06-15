

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell on Thursday, with a drop in commodity prices, the Fed's hawkish tone despite receding inflation expectations and a widening probe into Russia's role in the U.S. election keeping investors nervous.



Market participants awaited Bank of England rate decision, although no changes are expected after Prime Minister Theresa May lost the Conservative parliamentary majority at the June 8 general election.



Earlier in the day, the Swiss National Bank maintained its expansionary monetary policy and reaffirmed its stance to remain active in the foreign exchange market to prevent the franc from appreciating.



The benchmark DAX was down 79 points or 0.62 percent at 12,727 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Airline Air Berlin was little changed after predicting it would make an operating profit in 2018.



Deutsche Bank slid half a percent on a Bloomberg report the lender is creating a new combined debt, equity and leveraged capital markets business within the investment bank.



In economic releases, the euro area trade surplus fell to 19.6 billion euros in April from 22.2 billion euros in March, as exports fell faster than imports, preliminary data from Eurostat showed.



