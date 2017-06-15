VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - June 15, 2017) - Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ('Solar Alliance') or (the 'Company') (TSX VENTURE: SAN) (OTC: SAENF) is pleased to announce it has added a new financing product provided by Dividend Solar that will provide additional flexibility to California homeowners hoping to save up to 40% on their electricity bill. Solar Alliance has also added Direct Electric Company to its ecosystem of installers, providing greater flexibility in the Company's strategy to maintain high profit margins in the residential solar market.

Dividend Solar (www.dividendsolar.com) is a lending platform that partners with leading installers to provide convenient loan financing to homeowners looking for a smart solution to go solar. With a Dividend EmpowerLoan', customers realize the full economic benefit of solar ownership and the 'peace-of-mind' of a system warranty and maintenance guarantee. Dividend Solar offers a better way for homeowners to install solar panels and maximize their savings. With the $0-down EmpowerLoan, homeowners realize the maximum economic benefits of solar ownership as well as a full-service offering, including performance and maintenance guarantees, product warranties, system monitoring and a simple, all-electronic loan process.

Solar Alliance is pleased to welcome Direct Electric Company (www.directelectricco.com) to the Company's ecosystem of installers. Direct Electric Company is an experienced, professional solar system installer that serves the California areas of Temecula, Murrieta, the Inland Empire, Orange County, San Diego and San Bernardino Counties. The addition of Direct Electric Company follows a qualification process that Solar Alliance employs with all new service providers to ensure the cost effective, quality installation of solar systems for Solar Alliance.

The Solar Alliance business model is focused on the sales and marketing of residential and commercial solar systems, the highest margin link in the solar sales and installation chain. The Company maintains an ecosystem of installers that are accredited by Solar Alliance and provide cost effective, quality installation services. This lean approach lowers overhead costs for Solar Alliance and increases profit margins. The Company also offers several financing options for homeowners in order to provide the most appropriate solution for each customer.

Jason Bak, Chairman and CEO

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is a sales, marketing and development company focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. Since we were founded in 2003, we have developed wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Solar Alliance is committed to an exceptional customer experience, effective marketing campaigns and superior lead generation in order to drive sales and generate value for shareholders. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. We make solar simple and our goal is to install solar on every available rooftop in America.

