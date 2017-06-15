Worldwide Innovative Network in Personalized Cancer Medicine WIN Consortium proudly announces today that Merck, which operates its biopharmaceutical business as EMD Serono in the U.S. and Canada, becomes a member of the WIN Consortium. WIN is a network of 40 academic institutions and industries across the globe, focusing on new generation biomarker-driven therapeutic clinical trials and biomarker discovery programs conducted worldwide, aiming to significantly impact the survival of cancer patients. Merck reinforces WIN's pharmaceutical industry membership. WIN's global collaborative research strategy will be presented at the WIN2017 Symposium in Paris, France, on 26-27 June.

Merck's strong corporate commitment to the development of drugs using a precision medicine approach, coupled with the company's wide breadth of experience in the development of oncology therapeutics, its company's goals and capabilities are strategically aligned with the mission of WIN.

"Bringing the latest advances in personalized cancer medicine to the patient requires collaboration and partnerships between multiple sectors of the health sciences community," said Dr. John Mendelsohn, Chairman of WIN. " Merck's strong commitment to the development of targeted cancer therapeutics and its breadth of expertise in oncology drug development will play a key role in accelerating the pace at which patients can benefit from advances in personalized cancer medicine. We are proud to have Merck and Pfizer Inc. as WIN's pharmaceutical partners and believe that this collaboration will benefit cancer patients worldwide." said Dr. Vladimir Lazar, Chief Scientific and Operating Officer of WIN

The WIN Consortium is a global network of 40 leading organizations from the academic, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and patient advocacy sectors working to accelerate the pace and reduce the cost of translating novel cancer treatments to the bedside by developing and applying, through worldwide clinical trials, the most promising advances in genomic-based cancer research. WIN is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organization headquartered in Paris.

For further information, please visit www.winconsortium.org.

