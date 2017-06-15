Vascular Imaging Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.5% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Vascular imaging market is expected to reach $5.95 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022. On the basis of technique Magnetic Resonance Imaging to register the highest CAGR and Based on end user Hospitals to dominate market while Asia is the fastest growing regional segment.

Browse 64 tables and 45 figures, 13 Company profiles spread across 143 pages available at:

http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1034366-vascular-imaging-market-by-technology-ct-mri-x-ray-ultrasound-nuclear-imaging-procedure-coronary-angiography-peripheral-cerebral-angiography-application-diagnostic-therapeutic-end-user-hospital-dia-st-to-2022.html .

The global vascular imaging market is expected to reach USD5.95billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022.The major factors driving this market are the rising incidence and prevalence of CVDs, growing aging population, and technological innovations in vascular imaging systems. On the other hand, the growth of this market is restrained to some extent due to the accessibility of conventional low-cost alternates to treat CVDs.

The key players in the market are Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Samsung Medison (South Korea), Shimadzu Corp. (Japan), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), TERUMO Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fujifilm SonoSite (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Esaote SpA (Italy), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Konica Minolta (Japan), Alpinion Medical Systems (South Korea), Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands), Cor Vascular Diagnostics LLC (U.S.), Evena Medical, Inc. (U.S.), LumedX Healthcare Technologies (U.S.), Xograph Healthcare (U.K.), Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China), Novadaq Technologies Inc. (Canada), Omega Medical Imaging LLC. (U.S.), BK Ultrasound (U.S.), and Piur imaging GmbH (Austria).

Download a Sample Copy of Report at: http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1034366 .

On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into MRI, CT, ultrasound, nuclear imaging, and X-ray. The MRI segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing incidence of CVDs and the launch of advanced MRI systems.

Based on end user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and other end users. Hospitals are the largest end users of vascular imaging systems. It is also is estimated to register the highest growth. This can be attributed to technological development, increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing use of imaging systems in hospitals and hybrid ORs, particularly in developed countries across North America and Europe.

Geographically, the market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The Asian market is estimated to register the highest growth, which can be attributed to the increasing expenditure in healthcare, growing penetration of health insurance, and rise in disposable incomes especially in countries like China, Japan, and India.

Order a copy of Vascular Imaging Market by Technology (CT, MRI, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging), Procedure (Coronary Angiography, Peripheral, Cerebral Angiography), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center) - Global Forecast to 2022 Research Report at: http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1034366 .

Related Reports:

Vascular Closure Device Market by Type (Passive Approximators (Collagen Plugs Sealent/Gel Based), Active Approximators (Clip, Suture Devices)), Access (Femoral,Radial) & Procedure (Interventional Cardiology, Radiology) - Global Forecasts to 2022 .

Vascular Stent Market by Type (BMS, BVS, Drug Eluting), Product (Coronary, Peripheral, Carotid, Femoral, Aortic Aneurysm), Material [Metal (Stainless Steel, PtCr, Nitinol), Polymer], End User (Hospital, Cardiology Center, ASC)- Global Forecast to 2021 .

Veterinary Imaging Market by Product (Ultrasound, Radiography, MRI, Video Endoscopy), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedic), Animal (Small Companion Animals, Large Animals), End User (Hospital, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2022 .

Explore more reports Medical Devices market at:

http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/medical-devices/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.



Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml