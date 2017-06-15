Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

TOKYO, June 15, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - LINE Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the business opportunities in utilizing LINE's cloud AI platform Clova and the SmartDeviceLink (SDL), a technology standard that connects automobiles with smartphone and tablet apps.Clova is being developed by LINE, one of Asia's leading messaging apps and communications services, together with NAVER, Korea's top search portal. This new AI platform represents a significant step forward in digital assistants, as part of LINE's continued pursuit of a "post-smartphone, post-display, and post-touch" world.SDL is an open-source standard promoted by Toyota that connects smartphone apps together with automobiles. Users can operate apps within the vehicle through voice-recognition functionality and the automobile's control panels. By using SDL, automobile companies will be able to provide smartphone apps that combine with the unique characteristics of their in-vehicle systems and interfaces to make for an even safer and more enjoyable driving experience.Through this business alliance, LINE and Toyota will explore opportunities for linking LINE's Clova with SDL, to make a new connected car service utilizing in-vehicle voice assistant technologies, with the goal of commercializing this service by 2018.For more information about Clova, please see the following press release:https://linecorp.com/en/pr/news/en/2017/1669.