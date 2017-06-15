The government of the disputed region in South Caucasus, which is officially known as the Republic of Artsakh, announced it will conduct a study to assess its solar potential.

According to Armenian state-owned press agency Armenpress, the region's deputy minister of economy Tigran Gabrielyan has revealed that a study to assess the solar potential of the republic is currently being conducted, and that results are expected to be released by October.

The study was requested by the region's prime minister Arayik Harutyunyan. Gabrielyan explained that the report is intended to identify the most suitable areas of the region for the ...

