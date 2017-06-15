SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN), a Silicon Valley based provider of Hosted Skype for Business and Contact Center solutions, announces that its Hosted Skype for Business solution has been successfully deployed by Capture Technologies, a technology solutions provider out of Oakland, California. In addition to internally deploying the AltiGen Hosted Skype for Business solution for their own operations, Capture Technologies is reselling the solution to their own client base as part of the AltiGen Partner Program.

AltiGen's Hosted Skype for Business solution is designed to leverage and enhance a company's deployment of Office 365. Designated a Top 30 Fastest Growing Microsoft Solution Providers, AltiGen works with companies wanting to use Skype for Business (formerly known as Lync and included in most Office 365 products) to offer true Unified Communications with advanced capabilities such as instant messaging and desktop sharing, but without the hassle and expense of an on-premises deployment.

Capture Technologies needed the ability to communicate via Instant Messenger between employees as well as externally with customers and vendors. Skype for Business from AltiGen is providing the ability to IM, hold a Web or Video Conference, as well as collaborate by sharing the desktop. By implementing hosted Skype for Business, Capture Technologies reduced its Total Cost of Ownership while gaining efficiency from the increased capabilities. The enhancements complement AltiGen's MaxCS PBX functionality, and are fully integrated.

"We needed quick access to sales teams, and quick access to vendors to improve process flow and efficiency," explains John Babin, President of Capture Technologies. "The key benefit from Hosted Skype for Business has been from Instant Messaging and Collaboration. Communicating directly with the sales teams and partners, such as AltiGen, has significantly sped up our ability to respond to each other and our mutual clients."

As Microsoft communications experts, AltiGen provided key support, quick responses and extensive knowledge that helped Capture Technologies navigate smoothly to Skype for Business. Added Babin, "This support and knowledge, along with the trust of a longstanding relationship with AltiGen were the most important criteria when choosing AltiGen. Not only for our internal communication needs, but to position to our client base as well. Our customers will greatly benefit by adding enhanced functionality from AltiGen's Skype for Business. Better yet, it doesn't require an upfront investment."

"AltiGen is thrilled to continue and expand our relationship with Capture Technologies," quoted Mike Plumer, Vice President of Sales for AlitGen Communications. "They saw the need for an easy to manage and cost effective solution for their Unified Communications platform, as well as wanted to offer their clients a Hosted Skype for Business solution they would feel confident in deploying."

To learn more about AltiGen's Hosted Skype for Business, please visit www.altigen.com.

About Capture Technologies

Capture Technologies is a technology solutions provider out of Oakland, California. From security solutions to communications, Capture specializes in all markets: Healthcare, Public Safety, Transportation, Finance, Government, Education and Contact Centers of all sizes.

About AltiGen Communications

AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN), a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivers fully managed Unified Communications services, combining Hosted Skype for Business, Advanced Cloud PBX, and Innovative Cloud Contact Center applications with seamless integration to Office 365. With thousands of customers around the world, AltiGen solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration to Microsoft infrastructure technologies, and are built on a scalable, open standards platform. AltiGen's worldwide headquarters is in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit the web site at www.altigen.com.

Trademarks

Copyright 2013 AltiGen Communications, Inc. All rights reserved. Product names, logos, brands, and other trademarks featured or referred to within this press release are the property of their respective trademark holders.

Safe Harbor Statement

The Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon the Company's views of future events and financial performances, current expectations, beliefs, plans and assumptions, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, statements regarding the continued effectiveness of our Skype for Business Hosted Unified Communications solutions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks related to AltiGen's limited operating history. Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTC Market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.