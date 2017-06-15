

15 June 2017



ETAIREIA INVESTMENTS PLC (Etaireia' or the 'Company')



Issue of Equity



Etaireia is pleased to announce that following a request from Mr Babak Shirazi, the Company has issued 3,333,334 new ordinary shares under his option agreement. The 3,333,334 new ordinary shares of 0.01p each have been issued at the agreed price of 0.09p per new ordinary share and the Company has received payment of £3,000.



Following this allocation of shares under the option agreement dated 14(th) July 2016 there remains a total of 330,000,000 shares granted but currently unallocated.



Following the issue of the new shares above, the issued share capital of the Company will increase to 1,867,949,955 ordinary shares of 0.01p each. The new ordinary shares shall rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares.



Shareholders may use the above figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



The 3,333,334 new ordinary shares will be admitted to trading on NEX Exchange Growth Market today, 15 June 2017.



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.



ENDS



Enquiries: Etaireia Investments Plc Tel: 079 1756 5565 Baron Bloom, Chairman



NEX CORPORATE ADVISER: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Etaireia Plc via GlobeNewswire



B1Z2XX1R33



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX