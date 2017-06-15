FanDom Sports Media Corp.: FanDom Sports Media is Set to Engage a Core Group of Key Social Influencers

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2017 / FanDom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTC: FDMSF) (FRANKFURT: TQ42) ("FanDom Sports" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has shortlisted a core group of "social influencers" that will be instrumental in framing and promoting the key brand message. Such selected social influencer groups encompass the broad spectrum, ranging from the Company's primary focus of the sports world, to that of politics, celebrity chefs, movie and television personalities.

Effectively managing channel access and the opportunity to utilize the "social world" as a whole, FanDom Sports Media can harness the glaring overlap, as many social users are already sports fans or potential fans-in-waiting. As the social influencer synergies continue to grow for the Company, those influencers who have significant fan followings and trend positively will be announced as a run-up to the FanDom Sports app launch date of July 11, 2017. It is anticipated that an extensive list of brand sponsors, athletes and sport franchises will assist in driving additional user traffic.

CEO, Blair Naughty notes, "the leveraging of social influencers is a tried, tested and true method in stimulating user traction, growth and expansion. It is our focus to bring on high-quality personas to assist in directing and propelling FanDom Sports brand awareness."

About FanDom Sports Media Corp.

FanDom Sports is a comprehensive mobile sports experience, giving the sports fan a front row seat to the hottest debates in sports. All Day, Every Day.

The one thing that sports fans love more than watching their favorite sport is arguing about the game and the athletes!

With the FanDom Sports App - you fight with your thumbs, not your fists!

FanDom Sports Media Corp. is an aggregator, curator and producer of unique fan-focused content offered on a category-specific, social network and delivered through the FanDom Sports Media mobile app. We tap into the passion of fans by providing an engaging social platform for the world's most enthusiastic sports fans to share, compare, moan, whine, gloat and trash talk about the sports, teams, players, fans and owners they love, hate and love to hate.

Our unique approach will blend curated content with user-generated content while providing access to athletes and celebrities both on-line and at local sponsored events.

