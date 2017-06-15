Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "'Mini MBA' for Senior Managers" conference to their offering.

This intensive and practical development programme is a concentrated way to focus on the core elements of an MBA; strategy and change, finance, people, leadership and marketing in a dynamic and applied learning environment. Focusing on key areas that determine real business results and rewards, this programme is full of practical tips, tools and techniques all underpinned with tried-and-tested business principles, that can deliver value.

Four intensive days of development will:

Challenge your conventional business thinking around your current business model

Time-poor senior managers who cannot afford the time demands of full or part-time MBA type programmes

Focus on the financials of your business and understand how to directly impact the bottom line

Make a direct impact on the success of your organisation

Empower you to position yourself as a leader in your business

Allow you to set or contribute to the business or change agenda

Aid you in getting the best out of yourself, your team and colleagues

Return you to your organisation with a clear action plan to take the business forward

Broaden your thinking and see the bigger picture

Focus on the key areas that determine real business results and rewards

Make it possible to exploit all of the marketing opportunities available to you and your business

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rgcv37/mini_mba_for

