

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 2-day high of 1.2702 against the pound, from an early low of 1.2761.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to a 6-day high of 1.1175 and more than a 2-week high of 0.9738 from early lows of 1.1229 and 0.9704, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around against the pound, against the euro and against the franc.



