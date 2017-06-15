La Roche-Posay Reveals the Latest Edition of its My UV Patch at Viva Technology Paris

PARIS, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

From 15th to 17th June 2017, along with other L'Oréal brands, La Roche-Posay will be present among emerging start-ups and global businesses that celebrate the second edition of VivaTech, the world's largest organization for tech-lovers, innovators, entrepreneurs and pioneers of the future. During these days, the brand will highlight the most recent developments of My UV Patch, the first connected patch that improves sun safer behavior and helps minimize sun burns.

THE FACTS

5 sunburns before 20 increases melanoma risk by +80%[1]. That's why La Roche-Posay set itself a key objective: becoming people's everyday sun-safe coach through the power of wearable technologies...

WHAT IS MY UV PATCH?

The UV patch is a unique transparent adhesive containing photosensitive dyes that change color when exposed to UV rays that works with the related application to indicate varying levels of sun exposure. The technology includes a smart algorithm that takes into account personalized data (like geolocation, phototype of skin tone, hair and eye color) to provide helpful sun safe tips - like when to reapply sun screen, seek shade, etc.

CHANGING BEHAVIOUR AND MINIMIZING SUNBURN RISK

Its regular use has recently demonstrated that positive behaviour change can be effectuated, with preliminary survey results[2] showing that the patch use actually improves sun safer behaviour and helps minimize sun burn among users:

63% experienced less sunburn

37% used more facial sunscreen

31% tried to stay in the shade more

IN 2017, MY UV PATCH REBOOTED TO TARGET THE MOST VULNERABLE: KIDS

The challenge for 2017 was to encourage active and sustained protective behaviors for the whole family, especially the youngest and most vulnerable beach-goers.

Education experts agree that teaching children about healthy lifestyle habits such as a balanced diet and regular exercise has to start from a young age to be effective.[3]

Childhood and adolescence is the critical window for sun cancer prevention. To change behaviors and protect children's future, the key is to start early and speak to them in their language: The language of fun and games!

Streamlined user experience with simpler and easier to read home page data:

Easier multi-user management to track each family member's exposure

Simplified visual and textual feedback for at-a-glance updates

Reorganized full screen sections for uncluttered information

Optimized scanning from any angle, perfect for little hands.

Smart reminders: The patch now detects when you're indoors to avoid unnecessary notifications while providing you with the most relevant tailored data when you're in the sun.

For ultimate engagement of the youngest users, La Roche-Posay has redesigned the app as an addictive game to make protecting skin fun rather than a chore:

Augmented reality avatar interacting with user

Each scan is rewarded with points

Points earned unlock prizes to keep kids coming back for more

To learn how to get your My UV Patch visit http://www.laroche-posay.com & download the app.

