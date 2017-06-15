Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the European Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The NGS Informatics market has been segmented into 3 segments: secondary analysis, tertiary analysis and data storage. The European NGS Informatics market was worth $236.6 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $508.6 million by 2021 at a CAGR of 16.5%. Tertiary analysis represents the highest market share of 72%, followed by secondary analysis at 22% and data storage at 6%. The European NGS informatics is a competitive space with a handful global players and a large number of regional players vying for market share.

Europe is a key market in the global NGS informatics space with the presence of cutting-edge NGS technology infrastructure, a highly educated population receptive of NGS technologies and significant government support. UK, Germany, and France are likely to emerge as key markets. However, with a fragmented market and diverse regulatory and reimbursement rules across nations, NGS informatics companies are likely to face challenges in successful commercialization of their solutions.

The cost of genomic sequencing has significantly declined in the recent past with the utilization of high-throughput sequencers creating opportunities for Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) informatics to develop genetic insights from the growing volume of sequencing data. As NGS technologies mature and the market stakeholders develop clarity on industry requirements, the market is expected to undergo significant transformation. Primary and secondary analyses are getting automated and commoditized with market growth being propelled by clinically focused tertiary analysis solutions. Support from government and R&D labs, launch of national-level genomic data collection initiatives, and expanding usage in the clinical space have provided impetus to the market in Europe.

Opportunities in NGS informatics market in Europe:

As the industry matures, end users of NGS informatics services will look for focused and customized solutions. Customers expect seamless end-to-end genetic solutions in an easy-to-use format at competitive prices.

Exacted NGS informatics is to be used for discovery and development in precision medicine, molecular diagnostics, and so on.

Application of Big Data methodologies to handle the burgeoning genomic dataset and inclusion of novel data sources such as multi-omics and EMR/EHR data is expected.

NGS informatics is likely to find application in novel areas such as agriculture/plant/animal biotechnology and in industries such as consumer products and food and nutrition.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Dashboard

2. Growth Environment-Market Overview

3. Growth Environment-Market Forecasts

4. Growth Environment-Competitive Playbook

5. Visioning Scenarios

6. Growth Pipeline, Strategy and Implementation

7. The Last Word

8. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

BC Platforms

Bluebee

Congenica

Eagle Genomics

Genalice

Genestack

Illumina

Qiagen

Sophia Genetics

