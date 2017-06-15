

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares fell sharply on Thursday after oil prices crashed overnight and the Federal Reserve surprised markets with its relatively hawkish outlook.



Weak U.S. data and a widening probe into Russia's role in the U.S. election also dented investor sentiment ahead of the Bank of England interest-rate decision due later in the day.



Earlier in the day, the Swiss National Bank maintained its expansionary monetary policy and reaffirmed its stance to remain active in the foreign exchange market to prevent the franc from appreciating.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 45 points or 0.86 percent at 5,198 in late opening deals after losing 0.4 percent on Wednesday.



Publicis Groupe was marginally lower after restructuring its management bodies.



Energy major Total SA lost 1 percent as oil prices hit six-week low on data showing an unexpected rise in U.S gasoline supplies rose for a second week.



In economic releases, France's consumer price inflation eased as estimated in May, final data from the statistical office Insee showed. Consumer prices climbed an annual 0.8 percent, slower than the 1.2 percent rise seen in April.



The euro area trade surplus fell to 19.6 billion euros in April from 22.2 billion euros in March, as exports fell faster than imports, preliminary data from Eurostat showed.



