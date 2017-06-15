Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "UK Greeting Card Market Report 2016" report to their offering.

The latest Greeting Card Market Report shows that in 2015 the UK public spent more on greeting cards than ever before taking the market value up to a value of £1.7 billion.

The report, which covers sales January December 2015, is the only research based on actual retail sales figures, with data confidentially submitted by UK publishers to market analysts Ebiquity.

The vast majority of greeting cards are bought in bricks and mortar stores, rather than online and they remain an important, highly-profitable product for all manner of retailers, being sold in one in six outlets.

In addition an estimated 900 million Christmas cards were sold in boxes and packs worth around £200m, as well as millions of cards bought from online operators, such as Moonpig.

The total retail value of single cards sales in the UK stood at £1.5 billion in 2015. When compared with 2014, value is up 5%.

The overall value of Everyday card sales increased by £60.1 million from 2014. Sales of birthday cards showed the greatest growth by percentage (up 10.39%) to almost £564 million.

Over 100 million Christmas Single Cards were sold, bringing the total for the Christmas card market to one billion cards sold in the UK.

