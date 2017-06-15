Thermos Acquires Brands Home & Leisure Group

LEEDS, England, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Thermos, the world's leading manufacturer of portable insulated food and drink containers sold under its flagship Genuine Thermos® Brand, announces the acquisition of Brands Home & Leisure (BHL) Group Ltd, its distribution partner in the United Kingdom since 2001, based in Leeds, West Yorkshire.

BHL distributes to the UK market on behalf of several top brands through a range of retail channels. It was first established in the 1930's as a distributor of housewares products, specializing in glassware. As part of the acquisition, the existing senior management team of Nick Kime, Mark Snape and Richard Walker will remain in place to lead the business, and look forward to working closely with the Thermos team to help deliver the group's plans.

"BHL has been a valuable and steadfast partner for 16 years," says Rick Dias, President and Chief Operating Officer, Thermos L.L.C., whose parent companies acquired BHL Group Ltd. "We are excited to join together in this new alliance and look forward to creating opportunities for expanded growth in the UK market."

"Thermos and Genuine Thermos Brand products have been at the core of our business since the beginning of our partnership. This is a natural next step in the evolution of our successful union," says Nick Kime, Managing Director of BHL.

Since its inception in 1904, the Thermos brand has become renowned for its design, innovation and high quality. Significant investment around the world has seen the Thermos brand enjoy sustained growth in recent years, both globally and in the UK, which has helped sustain the market-leading position it enjoys today. With this acquisition, Thermos will actively pursue plans to further develop its business in the UK.

About Brands Home & Leisure Group

BHL Group Ltd is the UK distributor for Thermos, alfi, Luminarc, Cristal D'Arques, and Le Parfait. BHL serves as the custodians and ambassadors of several world renowned and market leading brands, and strives to develop and deliver excellent products to the UK market.

About Thermos Group Companies

Since 1904, Thermos has provided solutions for keeping food and beverages hot, cold and fresh. Today, Thermos is a global manufacturer of innovative portable food and beverage containers that provide a more comfortable, enjoyable eating and drinking experience for people on the go.