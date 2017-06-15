

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation eased as initially estimated in May, latest figures from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.4 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 1.9 percent increase in April. That was in line with the flash data published on 31 May.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation eased to 0.7 percent in May from 1.1 percent in the prior month. The preliminary estimate was 0.8 percent.



Utility costs grew 3.0 percent annually in May and and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 1.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.2 percent in May as estimated earlier.



The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, climbed 1.6 percent yearly in May, slightly faster than the 1.5 percent rise seen in the flash data. This was followed by 2.0 percent increase in April.



Month-on-month, the HICP dropped 0.1 percent in May, revised from a 0.2 percent fall reported initially.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX