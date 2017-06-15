Teleste Displays to Offer 24/7 Railway Information for Deutsche Bahn Passengers

TURKU, Finland, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Teleste Corporation today announced that its subsidiary Teleste Information Solutions (former Mitron) has made a frame agreement with Deutsche Bahn, one of the world's leading passenger and logistics companies with around 2 billion passengers using their railway services annually.

The frame agreement concerns the delivery of TFT-LCD displays for trains and stations between 2017 and 2019. The displays will be part of Deutsche Bahn's Colibri portfolio, which includes basic products, applications and maintenance solutions to make everyday travelling easier and more convenient for passengers.

The modular Colibri portfolio covers all aspects of the rail and public transport experience. It is used by Deutsche Bahn and is available as a product for other rail and transportation operators internationally.

"Within the fast developing public transportation sector, modular and highly flexible solutions are needed to improve the passenger experience across the entire travel chain ", told Esa Harju, SVP of Video Security and Information Solutions at Teleste. "We are pleased to continue our long-term cooperation with Deutsche Bahn as a vendor of onboard and station displays for their innovative portfolio. As a solutions provider, we are highly familiar with modular system architectures and the requirements they set for each part of the system".

A 24/7 channel for smart passenger services

Today's passengers expect 24/7 availability of travel information and services. Daily commuters, business travellers and holidaymakers value timely and accurate information on any matters affecting their travelling plans. Shortages of information quickly weaken the passenger experience and eventually cause losses in revenue. To ensure high customer satisfaction, transportation operators need to maximize the delivery of information for passengers at every stage of their travel.

Teleste's Mitron TFT-LCD displays are designed to provide passengers with around-the-clock travel information and other passenger services both onboard and at the stations. They are confirmed to railway standards and are extremely reliable in operation even in demanding conditions. For example, their inbuilt diagnostic feature enables operators to quickly identify and fix any source of service outage. In addition, the IRIS certification proves our high standards in developing solutions that meet the requirements of the railway industry.

With their bright colours and excellent visibility at large viewing angles, the Mitron displays enable passengers to enjoy versatile content, from entertainment to smart services. They are suitable for various types of applications, including route and timetable announcements, guiding passengers at stations and platforms, and even indicating the less crowded rail cars.

As the number of passengers grows, so does their expectations for more personalized services. Some of the displays for Deutsche Bahn will be touch-screen enabled, so they can bring users to the desired information just at the touch of a finger. The interactive technology will make it possible for operators to provide both passengers and personnel access to information when and where they need it.

Please, visit here for more information about the Mitron displays.

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu

Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358-2-2605-611

mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2016, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 260 million and the company employed over 1500 people. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/teleste-displays-to-offer-24-7-railway-information-for-deutsche-bahn-passengers,c2289295