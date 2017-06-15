Acumatica Delivers New Cloud Migration Suite for Sage 100/MAS 90

Hundreds of Acumatica certified partners to help legacy customers rapidly move to a modern Cloud business infrastructure

BELLEVUE, Washington, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced the immediate availability of the Acumatica Cloud Migration Suite for Sage 100/MAS 90 applications.The Migration Suite, and its associated services, provides a rapid, convenient migration to Acumatica's cloud ERP solution. A large number of Sage customers have moved to Acumatica over the past several years, and that momentum represents a clear market opportunity.

"Our former Sage customers and partners are consistent in their feedback, telling us they should have moved to Acumatica much sooner," said Jon Roskill, CEO of Acumatica. "There are tens of thousands of Sage customers running on systems that aren't meeting their business needs and many are eager to make a move. We are announcing the Migration Suite to enable them to do this in a simple, streamlined way."

The preview release of the Migration Suite is available now, and offers a fast, predictable, low cost transition to the Acumatica Cloud. Acumatica Labs will perform an initial analysis for customers to minimize turnaround time, followed by the "go live" conversion which can be done in the labs or directly by a local VAR partner. Acumatica's channel of partners is committed to delivering the benefits of modern cloud business software to small and medium-sized businesses around the world.

"There has been such a need for this kind of semi-automated tool," said Mike Augello, CEO of i-Tech Support, Inc. "In the past we had to build out a stop-gap solution for our clients who wanted to migrate from Sage, and were so pleased when Acumatica decided to do it with an end-to-end approach."

The Acumatica Cloud Migration Suite moves master data across history and transactions. Base company and key AP/AR/GL configurations are also migrated, as well as account structure and chart of accounts and even subaccounts (segments in Sage 100). Additional data fields include customer and vendor information, warehouses and locations, full inventory information and much more.

The Migration Suite is built on a framework that can be applied to a range of other legacy ERP products and platforms in the near future. Acumatica is known for its innovation leadership and exceptional technology, as well as for providing superior integration capabilities. The company instills confidence among customers by providing secure, tested, validated integrations that have been successfully adopted by a multitude of customers in a diversity of industries.

"We started with MAS 90 and then upgraded to Sage 100, but we really didn't see any sort of leap," says David Kellerman, CFO, Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce. "There are a lot of modules in Acumatica that make getting things done more efficient; saving you time and helping you get everything done easier and quicker."

About Acumatica

Acumatica provides cloud-based business management software that enables small and mid-size companies to accelerate their businesses. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

