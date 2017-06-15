

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Amid busy economic activities, the market is waiting for the import and export index, manufacturing survey data as well as jobless claims report. The geopolitical issues and its impact on U.S. dollar is worrying the market. Initial trading at the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street may open lower. Asian stocks closed mixed, while European shares are broadly in the red.



As of 6.15 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 94 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 16.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 69.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed mixed on Wednesday. The Dow rose 46.09 points or 0.2 percent to 21,374.56, while the Nasdaq fell 25.48 points or 0.4 percent to 6,194.89 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.43 points or 0.1 percent to 2,437.92.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 243K, down from 245K last week.



The Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey for June will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 26.0, compared to 38.8 in the last period.



The Empire State Manufacturing Survey for June will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 5.0, while it recorded minus 1.0 last period.



The Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for May will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The forecasters are looking for consensus of decline of 0.1 percent, while it grew 0.5 percent a month ago.



National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for June will be published at 10.00 am ET. The index is expected unchanged at 70.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the stock was 106 bcf.



30-year Treasury's Inflation Indexed Securities or TIPS will be auctioned at 11.00 am ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week the level was at $4.462 trillion.



The Fed's Money Supply for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change in the previous period was a deficit of 3.4 billion.



In the corporate sector, CGG said it has begun legal processes to implement a comprehensive pre-arranged restructuring, with the opening of a Sauvegarde proceeding in France and Chapter 11 and Chapter 15 filings in the U.S. CGG will now seek an agreement with the required majorities of creditors. Subject to their support and the plan's approval by the shareholders' general meeting, this agreement will become binding on all creditors following court approval.



Sky plc and Virgin Media announced a strategic partnership to benefit from advanced TV advertising across both Virgin TV and Sky platforms. The partnership covers both targeted linear and video on demand TV advertising, with Virgin Media making use of technology developed by parent company, Liberty Global, as well as Sky's AdSmart.



Asian stocks fell broadly on Thursday. Chinese shares closed marginally higher. Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.81 points or 0.06 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed down about 310.56 points or 1.20 percent.



Japanese shares fell slightly in choppy trade. The Nikkei average slid 51.70 points or 0.26 percent to 19,831.82, while the broader Topix index closed 0.23 percent lower at 1,588.09.



Australian shares tumbled for the day. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 70.70 points or 1.21 percent to 5,763.20 despite better-than-expected jobs data at home signaling more momentum for the economy and a stable interest rate outlook. The broader All Ordinaries index shed 65.50 points or 1.12 percent to finish at 5,796.70.



European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 46.30 points or 0.89 percent, the German DAX is losing 96.81 points or 0.76 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 58.03 points or 0.78 percent. The Swiss Market Index is declining 31.75 points or 0.36 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.83 percent.



