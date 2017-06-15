LONDON, 2017-06-15 12:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that InterPost, a long established wholesaler for international mail and the e-Commerce parcel industry, has improved the efficiency of its customs clearance service using the Descartes e-Customs™ solution.



"As a parcel operator, express delivery makes up a lot of our business and requires us to be operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said John O'Brien, Consultant at InterPost. "With Descartes' cloud-based e-Customs solution, shipments can be cleared remotely during evenings, weekends and bank holidays. This saves time and is most efficient for our operations team, resulting in cost savings that can be passed on directly to our customers."



Descartes e-Customs is a secure, cloud-based solution that helps shippers and logistics service providers submit data anytime and anywhere to Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) in the United Kingdom and other government agencies. The solution also provides additional modular customs management capabilities. InterPost also uses Descartes e-Customs Enhanced Temporary Storage Facility (ETSF) and New Computerised Transit System (NCTS) compliance modules.



"We're pleased to help InterPost improve operational performance and better serve its customers," said Pól Sweeney, Vice President of Sales and Business Management at Descartes UK. "Descartes e-Customs is designed to offer businesses of all sizes with international shipping requirements a customs compliance solution that is easy-to-use, scalable and always accessible."



About InterPost Ltd InterPost Ltd. located in Slough, near London's Heathrow Airport, is a long established wholesaler working in the international mail and eCommerce parcel industry offering its services to postal operators, consolidators and eCommerce integrators in the UK, USA and worldwide. The company focuses its easy and economical mail and tracked parcel solutions across Europe using the domestic direct access agreements of many postal and private delivery companies. In addition to these domestic solutions, we also offer international mail solutions through postal operators which include PostNL, Eestipost and Swedenpost. InterPost Ltd is the wholesale subsidiary of B2C Europe, with companies in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain, China and USA. InterPost has been trading in the industry since 1993 and was founded and is still run by its Managing Director, Martin Hooker. For more information, visit: www.interpost.eu



About Descartes Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes' most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



