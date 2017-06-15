

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares extended losses from the previous session on Thursday as sofa giant DFS issued a profit warning and official data showed retail sales declined more than expected in May, adding to concerns over falling consumer spending.



U.K. retail sales volume including auto fuel declined 1.2 percent month-on-month, reversing a 2.5 percent rise in April. Sales were forecast to drop 0.8 percent.



Falling commodity prices, the Fed's hawkish tone despite receding inflation expectations and a widening probe into Russia's role in the U.S. election also kept investors nervous ahead of the Bank of England interest-rate decision due later in the day.



Earlier in the day, the Swiss National Bank maintained its expansionary monetary policy and reaffirmed its stance to remain active in the foreign exchange market to prevent the franc from appreciating.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 56 points or 0.76 percent at 7,417 in late opening deals after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session.



DFS shares slumped as much as 21 percent after the furniture retailer warned full-year profits will be weaker than market expectations.



Energy major Tullow Oil lost 3 percent, Royal Dutch Shell declined 1 percent and BP Plc gave up half a percent as oil prices wallowed near their lowest levels in seven months on data showing an unexpected rise in U.S gasoline supplies and amid doubts over OPEC's ability to implement production cuts.



Anglo American, Antofagasta, Glencore and Rio Tinto dropped 2-6 percent as copper extended declines for a fourth day.



Barclays shed half a percent as investors awaited the outcome of a five-year Serious Fraud Office (SFO) probe into its Saudi fundraising during the financial crisis.



Acacia Mining rose 1 percent. Tanzania and Acacia have agreed to hold talks aimed at resolving an escalating dispute over an export ban.



