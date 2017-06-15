SOMERSET, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a provider of mHealth and cloud-based clinical and practice management solutions, announced the signing of a leading sports medicine group based in New England, which will be leveraging the companies' revenue cycle management solution beginning on or about July 1, 2017.

"We're very pleased to welcome our new client, a large and growing sports medicine group with more than 35 providers -- physical therapists, clinicians, occupational therapists, and trainers -- and 6 offices, which is a healthcare leader in the New England region," said Karl Johnson, MTBC SVP, Sales and Marketing. He added, "We look forward to helping our new client streamline workflows, while optimizing physical therapy collections and reducing its operating costs."

Steve Tate, MTBC Director of Business Development, echoed Johnson's sentiments and stated, "We look forward to adding value in our new relationship." In discussing the company's broader business development efforts, he explained, "We've launched four new cross-marketing relationships with industry leaders since the beginning of 2017 and are hopeful that these new partnerships will generate many new client opportunities in the months and years to come."

The company's new sports medicine group client contracted through MTBC's subsidiary, MediGain Practice Management. The client will be leveraging the company's end-to-end revenue cycle management solution for its physical therapy group, together with related value added solutions.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend", "likely", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "will" or the negative of these terms or other similar terms and phrases.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, increased sales and marketing expenses, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements are only current predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to manage growth; integrate acquisitions; effectively migrate and keep newly acquired customers and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

