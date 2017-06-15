Aberforth Geared Income Trust Plc - Result of Meeting

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc

Result of General Meeting

The Board of Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT") hereby report that the special resolution proposed at the General Meeting (the "meeting") held on 15 June 2017 was passed by Shareholders on a show of hands.

A total of 53.9 millionproxy votes were received, representing 49.2% of the 109.5 million Ordinary shares in issue, in respect of the resolution at the meeting. Of the proxy votes cast in favour or against the resolution proposed at the meeting, over 99% were cast in favour of the resolution.

The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:

Special Resolution In Favour Against Total Votes Withheld To approve the reclassification of the shares in the capital of the Company as shares with "A" rights, shares with "B" rights, shares with "C" rights, shares with "D" rights and shares with "E" rights, to approve changes required to the Company's articles of association, to approve the scheme of reconstruction and winding up of the Company (the "Scheme") and to implement the Scheme. 53,863,353 63,333 53,926,686 166,713

It should be noted that despite the passing of the resolution, the Scheme remains conditional on:

the passing of the First Resolution to be proposed at the Second Meeting and on any conditions of such resolution being satisfied; the UK Listing Authority amending the listing of the Company's Shares to reflect their reclassification as Reclassified Shares; the satisfaction of the Admission Condition; the minimum share subscription amount of 80 million ASLIT Ordinary Shares and 20 million ASLIT ZDP Shares being received by ASLIT pursuant to the Scheme and/or the ASLIT Placing and Offer; and the Directors not having resolved to abandon the Scheme or exercised their right, in accordance with paragraph 15.2 of Part 4 of the Circular not to proceed with the Scheme.

Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as set out in the circular sent to Shareholders on 19 May 2017.

Gary Tait

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

0131 220 0733

15 June 2017