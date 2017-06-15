Culture Amp announces new funding to empower companies everywhere to put culture first

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --HR Tech World:Culture Amp announced yesterday that it has raised a Series C round of $20 Million led by Sapphire Ventures. Previous investors, including Index Ventures, Felicis Ventures and Blackbird Ventures, also participated. As part of the raise, Kevin Diestel, Principal at Sapphire Ventures, will be joining Culture Amp's Board of Directors. Culture Amp is poised to extend its leadership of the people analytics movement through its beloved employee feedback platform, industry-leading research and rapidly-expanding community.

The funding will be used primarily to grow the Culture Amp team across their four major offices: Melbourne, San Francisco, New York and London. They will continue to invest in developing the field of people analytics, and making it easy for companies everywhere to collect, understand and act on employee feedback. Their efforts are spearheaded by a global People Geek community, which is over 40,000 members strong.

"People have always been a business's richest resource. As a leader in making people analytics tools accessible, Culture Amp is ensuring that culture comes first for companies across the globe," said Diestel. "Many of our portfolio companies are already Culture Amp customers and we expect many more to join the wave. When they think culture, they think Culture Amp."

Built by Culture Amp's team of organizational psychologists and data scientists, the platform is easy to use and automatically surfaces valuable insights and recommended actions. The company currently serves over 1,000 customers, including Airbnb, Slack, Adobe, Estée Lauder, Warby Parker and Lyft.

"We owe our growth to incredible advocacy from our customers, as illustrated by our exceptional Net Promoter Score, which has remained above 65 since we started collecting this feedback," said Culture Amp CEO, Didier Elzinga. "What is especially gratifying is that we've achieved these incredible results without compromising on our commitment to building a culture first company at scale."

About Culture Amp:

Culture Amp makes it easy to collect, understand and act on employee feedback. The beloved platform enables companies of all sizes to put people and culture first. A team of experts in technology, data science and organizational psychology ensures HR Professionals have access to the clarity they need, when they need it. With over 1,000 customers and a rapidly growing community of over 40,000 People Geeks globally, Culture Amp is making the world a better place to work. Culture Amp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia and has offices in San Francisco, New York and London.

About Sapphire Ventures:

Sapphire Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on helping innovative technology companies become global category leaders. Leveraging nearly two decades of experience and an extensive global enterprise network, Sapphire Ventures invests capital, resources and expertise to enable its portfolio companies to scale rapidly. Whether entrepreneurs sell to businesses, consumers or both, Sapphire Ventures offers a platform for business development and operational excellence to help them accelerate growth. With over $2.4 billion under management via direct growth investments and early-stage fund investments, Sapphire Ventures is positioned to elevate companies to the global stage. Find us in Palo Alto and at www.sapphireventures.com.

