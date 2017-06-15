Global Services Provider SaaSplaza Stacks up Proficiencies with Microsoft Gold Cloud and Datacenter Competencies

AMSTERDAM, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SaaSplaza has attained the Microsoft Gold competencies for Datacenter, and Cloud Platform for the third year running. The competencies highlight SaaSplaza's unrelenting focus on delivering exceptional Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Azure Services to the worldwide business community.

SaaSplaza is committed to enabling digital transformation for our partners and customers by empowering them with agility, efficiencies and differentiations achieved in the Cloud by eliminating limitations. That means serving customers 24/7 in a service minded, insightful, always-on and controlled manner. Our investment in strong competencies is a key part of this commitment.

"As a Global 2-Tier Cloud Service Provider, SaaSplaza was at the forefront in adopting the Azure Cloud Service, thus bringing many years of expertise to run business critical applications in hybrid cloud scenarios that leverage the rich features of Azure," says Berend-Jan van Maanen, SaaSplaza CEO. "Today we deliver global solutions in our 13 Azure location across the world, resulting in reduced latency and optimal performance. Making the right choices in design, deployment and ongoing support requires strong competence and attention to detail, and it pays off in improved customer experience and overall cost of ownership. We see strong demand for Disaster Recovery and migrations from on-premise to Azure which accounts for over 70% of our new business, including Dynamics 365 and PaaS services for a variety of applications."

"By achieving a gold competency, SaaSplaza has proven its commitment and expertise in specific technology areas, which places them among a small percentage of Microsoft partners worldwide," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, Worldwide Partner Group at Microsoft Corp. "For customers looking for a partner to help meet their unique business needs, choosing a company that has attained Microsoft competencies is a smart move. These organizations have highly qualified experts with access to Microsoft technical support and product teams."

"We are extremely proud of achieving Microsoft Gold Partner status for a growing number of Microsoft competencies. It's evidence of our commitment to Microsoft technology. In 2016 SaaSplaza achieved a major milestone to migrate services from our data center in Singapore to Azure in Asia (source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Ow6NPmRsGo). The migration resulted in improved application performance and scalability and the project underpins our strong collaboration with Microsoft," says Berend-Jan van Maanen.

SaaSplaza also holds the Silver competency for the new Microsoft Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions. Together with the Gold Cloud Platform and Datacenter competencies, SaaSplaza has rock solid expertise in deploying and managing Microsoft Dynamics applications and Azure services.

About SaaSplaza

SaaSplaza is the world's leading global provider of Microsoft Dynamics Cloud and Azure Services. SaaSplaza enables digital transformation in the cloud for over 800 enterprise customers and Microsoft Dynamics partners around the world, managing more than 1600 Microsoft Dynamics and other business critical applications. SaaSplaza holds several Microsoft Competencies and achieved Microsoft Dynamics Inner Circle status for an unprecedented third year in a row, putting the company in the top 1% of Microsoft Dynamics Partners worldwide. SaaSplaza is headquartered in Amsterdam and offers global support from offices in Sydney, Singapore, Shanghai, Munich, San Diego and Toronto. Follow SaaSplaza on Twitter: https://twitter.com/saasplaza @SaaSplaza