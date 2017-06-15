TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold") (TSX: HRT)(OTC: HRTFF)(FRANKFURT: H4O) - Harte Gold is pleased to announce continued positive drilling and exploration developments at the Company's 100% owned Sugar Zone Property, White River Ontario. The $15 million exploration program currently underway includes a comprehensive 75,000 meter drill program (six drill rigs are active), airborne geophysical surveying (MAG, HTEM, IP), geochemical and field mapping and grab sampling. An update for key zones plus identification of four new zones is described below.

Sugar Zone

At the Sugar Zone, three drill rigs are active and continue to complete infill drilling in the area targeted for the next phase of mining and step-out drilling to expand the resource. Latest drill results have returned some of the highest grade intersections to-date, for example, 115.49 g/t over 2.05 meters in SZ-17-162. These results indicate the area may prove to be higher grade than originally expected, along similar widths of previously intersected mineralization.

Sugar Zone: Inferred to Indicated Definition Drilling ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hole # From To Grade (g/t) Width (m) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SZ-17-140 468.00 469.70 27.62 1.70 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SZ-17-146 503.04 505.33 20.41 2.29 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SZ-17-150 509.43 510.95 23.76 1.52 including 510.15 510.52 74.70 0.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SZ-17-162 380.35 381.90 115.49 2.05 including 380.85 381.20 659.00 0.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SZ-17-163 426.30 427.95 37.19 1.65 including 427.10 427.45 90.10 0.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SZ-17-165 374.16 376.40 35.49 2.24 including 374.63 375.46 92.90 0.83 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SZ-17-166 356.33 357.86 29.07 1.53 including 356.33 356.83 51.20 0.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (core intersection lengths approximate 80% true width, assay results are uncut, fire assay with metallic screen on samples greater than 10 g/t)

Middle Zone

Latest drill results continue to display exceptional grades in the north and south direction and expanded widths at depth, further suggesting convergence with the Sugar Zone. Significant new results include intersections of 8.03 g/t over 7.56 meters in WZ-17-75W2. Drill holes WZ-17-75W and WZ-17-75W2 are indicative of the wider and high grade intersections being encountered at depth. Two rigs are currently active doing step-out drilling to expand the mineralized envelope as well as infill drilling to bring mineralization into the resource category. Dimensions of the Middle Zone have increased to 400 meters on strike and 800 meters down dip; the zone remains open down dip and to the South.

Middle Zone: Resource Expansion ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hole # From To Grade (g/t) Width (m) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- WZ-17-69 380.35 381.90 8.27 4.02 including 380.85 381.20 33.60 0.49 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- WZ-17-72 905.46 907.80 2.11 2.34 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- WZ-17-72W 843.00 844.84 0.93 1.84 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- WZ-17-73 601.73 605.30 5.21 3.68 including 601.73 602.21 29.40 0.48 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- WZ-17-75 940.29 943.35 3.36 3.06 including 940.29 941.00 6.61 0.71 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- WZ-17-75W 886.04 895.61 6.52 9.57 including 886.04 888.88 17.34 2.84 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- WZ-17-75W2 860.64 868.20 8.03 7.56 including 860.64 864.47 14.56 3.83 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (core intersection lengths approximate 80% true width, assay results are uncut, fire assay with metallic screen on samples greater than 10 g/t)

Wolf Zone

A sixth drill rig is currently working at the north end of the zone where historical drilling returned 9.5 g/t over 7.5 meters. Follow-up drilling has resumed at depth, results from this program will be announced once sufficient drilling has been done to accurately confirm continuity of the mineralization.

To view the figure Longitudinal Section: Sugar Zone, Middle Zone and Wolf Zone, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Harte_figure1.pdf

Discovery of Four New Zones

Following the recent completion of the property-wide airborne magnetometer survey and data compilation, the Company has identified four new exploration regions, please see map below. Of the four new targets the Lynx and Fisher are located on strike of the Sugar Zone Deposit and exhibit similar characteristics to the current mineralized zones. The Marten and Moose zones feature host rock similar to the Barrick Hemlo Mine and have not been explored to date.

Lynx Zone

The Lynx Zone covers a strike length of 3 Km continuing south of the Sugar Zone Deposit and features five historical prospects with high grades recovered from grab sampling including:

1) 595 g/t and 54.2 g/t 2) 74.2 g/t 3) 38.1 g/t and 24.0 g/t 4) 114.7 g/t and 29.5 g/t 5) 12.8 g/t and 8.7 g/t

Grab samples are selective samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted in the Lynx Zone. An Induced Polarization ("IP") Survey over this highly prospective ground is currently underway, an exploration drill program will follow shortly.

Marten Zone

Historical grab samples in this area returned silver values within a silicified quartz-muscovite schist. Geophysical surveying, soil sampling and follow-up prospecting are planned for this area over the summer.

Moose Zone

Approximately 6 Km south of the Sugar Zone Deposit, the Moose Zone is a highly altered Quartz Eye Schist (altered Quartz-Feldspar Porphyry) with extensive volcanic sedimentary mineralization similar to the host rock type found at the Barrick Hemlo Mine. The area is currently being sampled with a drill program to follow.

Fisher Zone

Discovered 800 meters north of the Wolf Zone, initial drilling has intersected 10.0 meters of anomalous gold grades up to 1 g/t within a highly altered sericite schist that contains sulphides, tourmaline and fuchsite; each of which is typically found in gold mineralized systems in this Dayohessarah greenstone belt.

To view the figure Airborne Magnetics and Zones, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Harte_figure2.pdf

QA/QC Statement

The company has implemented a quality assurance and control ("QA/QC") program to ensure sampling and analysis of mine and exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry standards. Drill core is sawn in half with one half of the core shipped to Actlabs Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, ON, while the other half is retained at the company's core facilities in White River for future verification. Certified reference standards and blanks are inserted into the sample stream on a regular interval basis and monitored as part of the QA/QC program. Gold analysis is performed by fire assay using atomic absorption, gravimetric or pulp metallic finish.

