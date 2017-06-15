EXCHANGE NOTICE, 15 JUNE 2017 SHARES



DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: NORVESTIA OYJ



The ownership of all shares of Norvestia Oyj has been transferred to the redeemer, CapMan Plc, in the redemption process. The shares of Norvestia Oyj will be listed for the last time on Thursday, 15 June 2017.



Identifiers:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: NORVE ISIN-koodi: FI0009000160 id: 24314 Last listing day: 15 June 2017



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 15.6.2017 OSAKKEET



OSAKKEEN POISTAMINEN NASDAQ HELSINGISTÄ: NORVESTIA OYJ



Omistusoikeus kaikkiin Norvestia Oyj:n osakkeisiin on lunastusmenettelyssä siirtynyt lunastajalle, CapMan Oyj:lle.



Norvestia Oyj:n osakkeet ovat viimeisen kerran listalla torstaina 15.6.2017.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: NORVE ISIN-koodi: FI0009000160 id: 24314 Viimeinen listauspäivä: 15.6.2017



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260