The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, the Ministry of the Environment, the Energy Authority and Motiva have cited Metsä Group for its commitment to the Energy Efficiency Agreement and its productive and exemplary energy efficiency work in 2008-2016. The recognition was presented at a seminar celebrating the Energy Efficiency Agreements, held at Finlandia Hall on 15 June.



The recognition given to Metsä Group was influenced by, among other things, its achievements in energy saving targets and consistency in energy efficiency work.



Metsä Group has been investing in energy efficiency for a long time now, and nearly 90 per cent of the energy for its mills comes from renewable, wood-based bioenergy. The energy efficiency of the mills has improved by 6 per cent since 2009.



"Our greatest achievement by far is the personnel's strong commitment to long-term energy efficiency work. Energy efficiency is likewise always an important criterion when planning new investments and equipment replacements," says Ilkka Latvala, SVP, Energy, Metsä Group.



Metsä Group is committed to energy efficiency work in Finland through the Energy Efficiency Agreements scheme.



Metsä Group is a forerunner in sustainable bioeconomy utilising renewable wood from sustainably managed northern forests. Metsä Group focuses on wood supply and forest services, wood products, pulp, fresh fibre paperboards and tissue and cooking papers.



Metsä Group's sales totalled EUR 4.7 billion in 2016, and it employs approximately 9,300 people. The Group operates in some 30 countries. Metsäliitto Cooperative is the parent company of Metsä Group and owned by approximately 104,000 Finnish forest owners.



