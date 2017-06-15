SRV GROUP PLC PRESS RELEASE 15 JUNE 2017, AT 14.00



Construction work in SRV-implemented TAYS front yard project at halfway point - site celebrates topping out ceremony



Construction work in the SRV-implemented Tampere University Hospital (TAYS) front yard project is at the halfway point, and the topping out ceremony was held at the site on Thursday, 15 June. Three new buildings and an underground parking facility, to be completed in stages during 2018-2020, will be built in the TAYS front yard.



"SRV has long experience of constructing demanding hospital premises as well as facilitating safe functioning of hospitals during construction, and the TAYS front yard project is a fine example of our expertise. The project is extensive and the location of the site has been challenging. The work, however, has progressed on schedule and within budget and, most importantly, in a good cooperative spirit with the client," says SRV President & CEO Juha Pekka Ojala.



The new premises under construction in the TAYS front yard project will serve children, young people, patients suffering from musculo-skeletal disorders and cardiovascular diseases, and women during pregnancy and labour. In addition, the premises will include an interventional radiology and vascular surgery unit and a new main lobby for the hospital. The new construction is part of the TAYS modernisation programme.



"Construction in the TAYS front yard is the largest investment project in the hospital's history. Through new operating practices and supporting facilities, we will have better opportunities than before to enhance our activities and to continue to provide good care and services to the people of the Tampere Region and other patients throughout Finland," says Rauno Ihalainen, Director of the Pirkanmaa Hospital District.



Construction work began in the TAYS front yard project in August 2015. The roof of the Heart Hospital, which will be completed first, has been ready since autumn 2016, and interior finishing work and building systems installations are now under way inside. Interior finishing work is also under way in D building, the largest of the buildings, which will house a number of different treatment units. Frame and roof work is taking place in the other buildings. The project is having a very extensive impact on employment. In total, the project will employ construction and transport professionals as well as subcontractors amounting to 3,000 person years of work. To date, approximately 2,000 people have worked on the site, of whom almost half have come from the Tampere Region. At present, the site is employing just over 300 people.



SRV's strong role as hospital builder is visible throughout Finland. The construction of a completely new hospital, Hospital Nova, is under way in Jyväskylä, a new health and wellness centre will be completed at Kalasatama, Helsinki, this autumn, and construction work on the New Children's Hospital and the development phase preceding the implementation of the Siltasairaala Hospital are under way at Meilahti, Helsinki. The total value of all the hospital and healthcare project contracts being implemented by SRV is currently around EUR 900 million.



Additional information: Juha Pekka Ojala, President & CEO, SRV, +358 40 733 4173, jp.ojala@srv.fi Päivi Kauhanen, SVP, Communications, SRV, +358 50 598 9560, paivi.kauhanen@srv.fi



Pirkanmaa Hospital District Isto Nordback, Development Director, Project Leader of the TAYS modernisation programme, +358 50 591 1458 Juhani Jauhiainen, Director of Properties, +358 50 516 3262 Rauno Ihalainen, Director of Pirkanmaa Hospital District, +358 50 68048



www.srv.fi



www.srv.fi/tyomaa/tays www.tays.fi/uudistamisohjelma



You can also find us in the social media: Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram



SRV - Building for life