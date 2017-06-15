IED Barcelona: The future fashion designers study at IED Barcelona

Barcelona is a city that promotes creativity and innovation; The multicultural mixture provides an amazing experience for a student as well as having influence in the international fashion industry with many multinational brands having their studios and base in the coastal city; Study fashion in this background it is the latest experience for a creative and stylish soul

IED Barcelona Design University has been listed in the yearly Best Fashion Universities rankings since 2014 and is also included in the coveted "recommended university list" on the website Not Just A Label. In addition, it is the only university in Spain that offers the BA (Hons) Fashion Design course validated by the University of Westminster.

The combination of independent designers and gigantic brands in Barcelona offers many opportunities for students to learn and grow. For example, IED Barcelona Fashion took part in the latest edition of Mobile World Congress, at which the latest research into fashion wearables and sustainable fashion for The Youth Mobile Festival were on display in an interactive performance.

IED Barcelona Fashion has become a referent in communication and trends, it collaborates with fashion national and international companies and institutions such as Bread and Butter, 080 Barcelona Fashion, FINA World Aquatics Championships, My Own Show -- Milano Fashion Week, Bogota Fashion Week, Who's Next or Premiere Class.

The Fashion School trains professionals to be able to interpret fashion and its expressions and develop their personality with the research investigation methodology. The students acquire the skills to create a collection, to organize a fashion show and knowledge about fashion marketing and communication, enabling them to create their own brands or work in important companies. Many IED Barcelona alumni work as fashion designers, stylists, costume designers, illustrators, buyers, etc. in brands from all around the world such as: Valentino (Milano), Alexander McQueen (London), Loewe (Paris), Jacquemus (Paris), Del Pozo (Madrid), Andrés Sardá (Barcelona) or Custo Barcelona.

All teachers are fashion active professionals from all around the world, from designers to stylists, photographers, coolhunters, pattern makers, entrepreneurs, creative directors, etc. Equipped with considerable expertise as well as academic knowledge, they pass on key information and knowhow to students to help them grow professionally. There are even professors who share their time between working at Dior and Celine in Paris and giving class in Barcelona.

With Barcelona as their framework for action, students have the opportunity to experience the world of work as it really is and see the new role that creative professionals need today. IED Barcelona BA (Hons) Fashion Design (http://iedbarcelona.es/en/cursos-info/ba-hons-fashion-design-en/?activityId=701w0000001KYFt&utm_source=comunicae&utm_medium=notap&utm_campaign=BCN17%7CMk%7CComunicae) offers a unique experience for sharing and building a solid, forward-looking career, backed by the best professionals from the sector and the latest trends in innovation.

About IED Barcelona Design University

iedbarcelona.es (http://iedbarcelona.es/en/?activityId=701w0000001KYFt&utm_source=comunicae&utm_medium=notap&utm_campaign=BCN17%7CMk%7CComunicae)

Since 1966, Istituto Europeo di Design has been providing academic training in the disciplines of Design, Fashion, Visual Arts, Communication and Management at its centres in Milan, Rome, Florence, Turin, Venice, Cagliari, Como, Madrid, Barcelona, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Since its opening, more than 130,000 students have graduated and every year it attracts more than 10,000 students from all over the world. IED focuses on organising teaching projects and traineeships linked to corporate reality and has signed more than 1,000 business agreements over its 50 years of experience.

The IED Barcelona campus is in the district of GrÃ cia. Since 2002 it became consolidated as one of the most important schools in design training and was recognised as a School of Official Studies in Design by the regional government of Catalonia (Generalitat de Catalunya), offering Undergraduate Degrees in Product Design, Interior Design, Fashion Design and Graphic Design, in addition to university diplomas (IED Diplomas) in Management for Creative Industries, Bachelors of Arts (Honours) validated by the University of Westminster, masters and postgraduates courses, continuing study programs and summer courses, that every year draw in nearly 1,000 students from more than 100 different countries, thanks to the school's multicultural and interdisciplinary environment.

