The auction was open to solar, wind and hydropower. Projects selected in the tender must be commissioned between 2018 and 2022.

Russia's Administrator of the Trading System has allocated approximately 520 MW of PV capacity in the latest auction for large-scale solar, wind and hydropower projects.

According to a document released by the Russian agency, the auction, which was expected to award contracts for projects with a combined capacity of 1.9 GW, has allocated overall 2.2 GW of renewable energy generation capacity, of which 1.65 GW for wind projects. In the auction's pre-selection phase, about 625 MW of PV projects were submitted to the authority.

Meanwhile, the local press agency RNS has revealed all the solar project developers which were awarded contracts in the auction. The Russian power company ...

