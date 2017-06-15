Exscientia Wins two Awards at Royal Society of Chemistry's 'Chemistry Means Business' Awards 2017

DUNDEE, Scotland, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Exscientia, an innovative company at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery, is delighted to announce that its Chief Executive Officer Andrew Hopkins has been named Chemistry World 'Entrepreneur of the Year'. Chief Technology Officer, Jérémy Besnard also won the 'Rising Star in Industry' Award at the Chemistry Means Business 2017 Awards, hosted by the UK Royal Society of Chemistry in Manchester this week.

The 'Chemistry Means Business' Awards are an annual flagship event for the industry, which bring together start-ups, small and medium enterprises, multinational organisations, and academic entrepreneurs from across the UK and Europe to celebrate the achievements of the industry's most innovative key players.

Award winners are chosen by a panel of senior scientists and industry executives, and selected for their contribution to innovation and commercial success.

Exscientia's CEO, Andrew Hopkins said, "Jérémy and I are thrilled to have been given these prestigious awards from the Royal Society of Chemistry. This is great recognition of the world-class science we have developed at Exscientia; and the exciting progress this science has enabled us to make in accelerating the drug discovery process in many disease areas. I am particularly pleased for Jérémy, a co-inventor of the original Exscientia technology; therefore his award is richly deserved."

About Exscientia

Exscientia is at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery and design. By fusing the power of AI with the discovery experience of seasoned drug hunters, we are the first company to automate drug design, surpassing conventional approaches.

Our innovative platform enables breakthrough productivity gains with new approaches to improve drug efficacy. It is delivering a pipeline of efficacious, bispecific small molecules, as well as highly selective single target candidates, for multiple indications.

Each bispecific small molecule is a single compound with integrated pharmacology against two distinct targets. This offers an innovative strategy to address efficacy challenges. Exscientia has also extended its capabilities to phenotypic-driven drug discovery, where complex disease profiles are addressed.

Exscientia is developing candidate molecules through collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies; current partners include Evotec (immuno-oncology), Sanofi (metabolic diseases), Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals (CNS).

For more information, visit http://www.exscientia.co.uk or follow us on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/exscientialtd

About the Royal Society of Chemistry

The Royal Society of Chemistry is the world's leading chemistry community, advancing excellence in the chemical sciences. With over 54,000 members and a knowledge business that spans the globe, we are the UK's professional body for chemical scientists; a not-for-profit organisation with 175 years of history and an international vision for the future. We promote, support and celebrate chemistry. We work to shape the future of the chemical sciences - for the benefit of science and humanity.

About Chemistry Means Business

Chemistry Means Business, held on 13-14 June 2017, is the Royal Society of Chemistry's flagship event for the chemistry-using industry, uniting SMEs, multinational organisations, investors and academic entrepreneurs from across the UK and Europe. It is an open event, comprising of talks, workshops, panel discussions, partnering meetings, and an awards ceremony. To find out more about the Industry & Technology awards night at Chemistry Means Business, visit http://rsc.li/awards-night



Media Enquiries

Mark Swindells - Chief Operating Officer

Email: contact@exscientia.co.uk



Mark Swallow / Pip Batty - Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Email: exscientia@citigatedr.co.uk

Tel: +44(0)20-7638-9571



Images available on request