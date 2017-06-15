Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- Hasbro Sets 100% Renewable Energy and Carbon Neutrality Goal for its Global Operations Source: Hasbro, Inc.

RYE BROOK, N.Y. -- Xylem publishes its 2016 Sustainability Report: Why We Solve Water Source: Xylem

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Foundation Makes $750,000 Grant to Support $martPath Youth Financial Literacy Program Source: Fifth Third Bank

NEWARK, N.J. -- Lata Reddy elevated to chair of The Prudential Foundation; company aligns to accelerate growth and advance financial security for all Source: Prudential Financial, Inc.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- UnitedHealthcare and YES Housing Partnership Brings Innovative "Vive Salud" Program to Residents of New Affordable-Housing Community in Downtown Albuquerque Source: UnitedHealthcare

WATERBURY, Vt. -- Keurig Green Mountain Shares Progress on Sustainability Commitments Source: Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

TORONTO -- Travelers Institute Teams Up with the Economic Club of Canada to Promote Cybersecurity for Businesses Source: The Travelers Companies, Inc.

PITTSBURGH -- PPG's McGarry Joins CEOs to Advance Diversity, Inclusion in the Workplace Source: PPG

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- 'Swift to Serve'-Symetra Kicks Off its Ninth Annual Week of Service Source: Symetra Financial Corporation

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Travelers Publishes its 2016 Community Giving Report Source: The Travelers Companies, Inc.

HEALDSBURG, Calif. -- Velo & Vines Century Bike Ride Raises Funds to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation Source: UnitedHealthcare

BOULDER, Colo. -- UnitedHealthcare IRONKIDS Boulder Fun Run Motivates Young People to Lead Active, Healthy Lifestyles Source: UnitedHealthcare

LOS ANGELES -- TriLinc Global Impact Fund Makes Impact Investments in Africa and Latin America Source: TriLinc Global Impact Fund

SAN DIEGO -- Bumble Bee Applauds Tuna Traceability Efforts Announced at United Nations Ocean Conference and Enhances Interactive Traceability Website Source: Bumble Bee Foods, LLC

BRUSSELS -- 'Project Last Mile' Expands to Liberia and Swaziland, Strengthening Health Systems across Africa Source: The Coca-Cola Company

