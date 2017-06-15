

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.00 am ET, the Bank of England announces decision on interest rates. Policymakers are forecast to unanimously decide to hold the interest rate at a record low 0.25 percent and the quantitative easing at GBP 435 billion.



Ahead of the decision, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound held steady against the greenback, franc and the yen, it rose against the euro.



The pound was worth 0.8793 against the euro, 139.29 against the yen, 1.2361 against the franc and 1.2701 against the greenback as of 6:55 am ET.



