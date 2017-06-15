foodnfilm App Rolls Out on Samsung Smart TVs Across the UK

LONDON, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

foodnfilm , the exciting new way to order takeaway food for delivery and films on-demand, launches on Samsung's flagship QLED models and all 2012 - 2017 Smart TVs across the UK.

foodnfilm is the first-of-it-kind app, directly integrated on Samsung's Smart TV's operating system. Owners of Samsung's QLED models can now use foodnfilm straight out of the box to combine the two most important elements of a great night in.

App development has expanded rapidly for smartphones and tablet devices, however Smart Televisions, since their inception have mostly been targeted by Video-on-Demand app offerings. Each year, Samsung has strengthened its Smart TV platform, which is now enjoying increased prominence with approximatelythree million TVs across the UK accessing the Smart Hub 2-3 times per week to explore apps.

"foodnfilm is changing the way people order their takeaway food. Our app is available on millions on televisions across the UK, providing restaurants and delivery companies with a new route to market, while allowing users to order popular takeaway cuisine and other convenience items for the first time on the big screen" said Leslie Golding, founder and CEO of foodnfilm.

As mobile evolved it became the primary device for ordering food and commerce, while in parallel the television focused on growing and monetising video, music and gaming apps. The television is now taking the next step in its journey by entering markets once dominated by mobile devices.



After 2.5 years of design, development and testing, foodnfilm has built an app customised to the TV experience, allowing users to order food including their favourite takeaway cuisine such as Indian, Chinese, Pizza and hamburgers. Uniquely, customers can view menus for the first time in full HD on their TV and track orders in real-time, while simultaneously watching a movie of their choice.



The home delivery and takeaway food sector is growing 10 x faster than the restaurant industry with almost 600 million visits in 2016, according to latest data from NPD Group analyst. Last year alone, UK consumers spent an estimated £30 billion on takeaways, with online delivery accounting for around £6.7 billion.[1] The rapid growth in the market has created a consumer that demand tailored food experiences and improved delivery models and this is where foodnfilm comes into its own.

About foodnfilm Limited

Foodnfilm, through its first of its kind app, has established a new route to market for national and local restaurateurs, by giving the owners of smart TVs the ability to conveniently order a wide range of takeaway cuisine and movies through their televisions. By aligning with the television manufacturer, foodnfilm is opening the TV commerce market by giving millions of users across Britain the ability to purchase goods from the comfort of their sofa using their TV remote.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, cameras, digital appliances, medical equipment, network systems, and semiconductor and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit Samsung Newsroom athttp://news.samsung.com.

