

Summit Therapeutics plc



('Summit', or the 'Company')



SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS TO PARTICIPATE IN JMP SECURITIES LIFE SCIENCES CONFERENCE



Oxford, UK, 15 June 2017- Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM), the drug discovery and development company advancing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy ('DMD') and Clostridium difficile infection, announces that Glyn Edwards, CEO of Summit, will participate in a DMD pipeline panel discussion at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on 21 June 2017 at 8:30am EDT in New York City.



In addition, Summit will hold one-on-one meetings at the conference. There will be no webcast of the panel.



About Summit Therapeutics



Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the infectious disease, Clostridium difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).



